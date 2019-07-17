Former Jaguar designer Ian Callum announces new project

Ian Callum has revealed his new design and engineering business after moving on from his role at Jaguar Land Rover.

The award-winning designer will head up a team of experienced names in the industry at “Callum” to create bespoke and limited-edition products in the design, lifestyle and travel sectors.

(Jaguar)

Callum, who made his name at Aston Martin before transforming Jaguar’s brand image, said: “I wanted to get back to the essence of creativity; the challenge of producing something wonderful and personal.

“To design the alternative has always been my mantra, but always the beautiful alternative and something to enjoy. In today’s modern world, collaboration is the catalyst for new ideas, and this is our ethos and inspiration, both within our team and as we look to work with partners in the future. Callum is an exciting new chapter that will focus on ‘Journeys to Destinations’, and all that encompasses.”

There are currently 18 members of staff, with the four founding members including Callum, programme director David Fairbairn, who oversaw the recreation of the Jaguar Lightweight E-Type, engineering director Adam Donfrancesco, who has designed vehicles for Aston Martin, Noble and Jaguar, and commercial director Tom Bird, who has worked for PWC, Barclays and Jaguar Land Rover.

Callum will create its products in-house at a new 20,000 square-foot facility in Warwick. The company promises to reveal its first project in the coming weeks.