Aston Martin Valkyrie makes its public debut at British Grand Prix

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has broken cover to lap Silverstone ahead of the British grand prix.

The new hypercar, developed in conjunction with Red Bull Advanced Technology, completed a slow demonstration lap to ceremonially begin its physical development programme after months of digital modelling and simulation work.

Aston Martin’s high-performance test driver Chris Goodwin was behind the wheel. After completing the lap, he said: “I’ve driven this car around Silverstone for countless hours on the simulator at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s HQ and in many other sportscars throughout my career, but to drive Aston Martin Valkyrie here today feels exceptionally special.

“Of course, we still have a lot of development work to go but we can now begin to really push the physical testing process and realise the capabilities of what we have developed over the past months. Putting that aside, today has brought a real smile to my face and I hope that the crowds watching from the stands enjoyed it as much as I did.”

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda CEO, said: “Today is a real milestone in not only Aston Martin’s history but for our industry as a whole.

The world's most extreme road car. A platform for a future @FIAWEC challenger. A landmark moment for Aston Martin. Aston Martin Valkyrie offers a glimpse of the future, here at this weekend's #BritishGP. #F1007 #AstonMartinValkyrie pic.twitter.com/kdcsitN5Q5 — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) July 14, 2019

“Aston Martin Valkyrie continues to redefine what you and I recognise as a hypercar, possessing unrivalled levels of performance in a package that is technologically beyond anything else. While Chris’ demonstration today was not delivered at full speed, there is no doubt in my mind that we will one day return to deliver its full potential around this magnificent circuit.”

Last month, Aston Martin confirmed that a race-prepped version of the Valkyrie would compete in the newly developed hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship.

The Valkyrie will feature a hybrid powertrain that boasts a maximum power output of 1,160bhp. It is made up of a naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine and a battery-electric system developed by Rimac.