JLR sales decline worldwide but new June record is set in UK

Jaguar Land Rover’s worldwide retail sales in June were almost 10 per cent down on the same month last year, the company has announced.

The UK’s largest automotive manufacturer sold 47,060 vehicles globally, a decline of 9.6 per cent.

Retail sales were up in the UK (4.6 per cent) but down in North America, Europe, China and other overseas markets, reflecting ‘generally weaker industry conditions’, JLR said.

Although China sales were down year-on-year in June, figures there were up 23.1 per cent from May. Jaguar Land Rover UK sales set a new record for June, despite the industry being down 4.9 per cent overall.

Retail sales of the all-electric I-Pace and the new Range Rover Evoque grew, while other models were impacted by weaker general market conditions. Discovery Sport sales also reflected anticipation of the launch of a new, refreshed model.

Jaguar retail sales in June 2019 were 14,933 vehicles, down 8.5 per cent year-on-year and Land Rover retailed 32,127 vehicles, down 10.1 per cent compared to June 2019.

For quarter two as a whole, encompassing the months of April, May and June, global sales fell 11.6 per cent to 128,615 compared with the same period last year.

Advertising

Felix Brautigam, Rover chief commercial officer, said: “While challenging conditions continue to impact other regions, we were pleased to see sales return to growth in the UK, where we are outperforming the market.

“For Jaguar, initial customer response to the XE is encouraging following the debut of the sporty saloon’s new enhanced exterior design, luxurious interior and advanced technologies. The unprecedented treble World Car Award-winning I-Pace continues to delight and excite, bringing new customers to the brand.

“At Land Rover, the new Range Rover Evoque luxury compact SUV continues to strengthen its global sales performance following its recent debut.”