Pricing revealed for updated Nissan GT-R Nismo

Pricing and specifications for the latest iteration of the Nissan GT-R Nismo have been revealed, with the upgraded sports car now on sale.

Now in its 12th year of production, the GT-R is showing no signs of leaving the market — with the Nismo its most focused variant available. In its 2020 model year iteration, the track-oriented machine starts at £174,995 — a hefty jump on its predecessor’s £152,060 asking price.

(Nissan)

That said, it does come with a notable list of updates. Its 3.8-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine produces the same 592bhp as before, but turbos taken from the GT-R GT3 race car are said to improve response from the six-cylinder unit.

Linked to the powerplant is a revised titanium exhaust which aims to create a more emphatic sound, while the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox has been reprogrammed in R-mode to shift more aggressively.

(Nissan)

Changes to the GT-R Nismo don’t just come under the bonnet though, there’s been a handful of tweaks to the bodywork in the name of aerodynamic gains and an overall reduction in weight. An extra seven kilograms of downforce is said to be created thanks to new louvres embedded into the wheel arches which don’t increase drag, while 10.5 kilograms is cut off the car’s kerbweight with the introduction of a carbon-fibre roof, side sill covers, boot lid, bonnet and bumpers.

Improved stopping power comes courtesy of a new brake package developed in conjunction with Brembo. Housed in a new set of Rays 20-inch forged aluminium wheels, 16.1-inch and 15.3-inch carbon ceramic discs sit at the front and rear respectively — which Nissan says are the largest ever fitted to a Japanese performance car.

(Nissan)

Rounding out tweaks to the 2020MY Nismo are a set of new redesigned Recaro front seats which are said to hug both driver and passenger a little more tightly than before.