BMW celebrates 50th anniversary of /5 models with special edition R nineT

BMW Motorrad has revealed a special edition R nineT motorbike to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its /5 models.

This year also marks the 50th year of production at the firm’s Berlin Spandau plant, where production of the /5 motorbikes began in 1969.

(BMW)

When operations started, the factory had 400 staff building the R50/5, R 60/5 and R 75/5. The bikes were offered in bold, bright body colours to reflect the “powerful sense of freedom” of the era.

The new model features a combination of modern technology and nods to the historic motorcycles they are inspired by. Inspiration comes in the form of the chrome rear mirrors, exhaust manifold and rear silencer, as well as the double seat, grab straps and white piping.

Our R nineT /5 is for sure one of our highlights at the #BMWMotorradDays!It’s always fun presenting this motorbike to our fans! ? #MakeLifeARide pic.twitter.com/NC2ILL52aH — BMW Motorrad (@BMWMotorrad) July 6, 2019

Various other parts are coated in aluminium, just like the old model, while the frame and propeller shaft casing are black.

Modern technology includes a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 108bhp and meets the latest emissions regulations, plus ABS, heated grips and a two-in-one exhaust system.

(BMW)

BMW has not revealed pricing for the new model but expect a hefty premium over the standard R nineT’s £12,415 starting price.