New Nissan Navara pick-up is more comfortable and economical

Nissan has revealed the new Navara pick-up truck, which gets better road-going sensibilities without compromising its rugged off-road appeal.

The Japanese manufacturer says upgraded suspension has improved the ride, handling and comfort of its popular truck, while also improving the load capacity. Modifications up front mean less steering effort is required, while a 25mm lift at the rear and an SUV-like suspension set-up see the payload capacity increase to between 1,115kg and 1,180kg depending on specification.

(Nissan)

The 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine has also been updated to meet Euro6D-Temp emissions regulations and is available with either 161bhp or 187bhp. Both engines are available with a new six-speed manual gearbox while the higher-powered unit can be specified with a seven-speed automatic.

Other new features include disc brakes front and rear, a system that automatically works to mitigate swaying trailers, and a new infotainment system that sees the screen increase from seven to eight inches. It has an in-built TomTom sat nav, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Styling is largely the same as before, with the main addition being a range of new wheel designs, which have also been upgraded from 16 to 17 inches on lower trims.

Paolo D’Ettore, LCV business unit director for Nissan, said: “This new generation Navara is developed from Nissan’s 80 years of experience designing robust and practical pick-ups, and represents an exciting new step for this vehicle.

“With its go anywhere capabilities and award-winning engineering, the Navara will undoubtedly maintain its status as the hero of Nissan’s LCV range far into the future.”