Lexus confirms convertible LC is set for production

Lexus has confirmed that it will build a production version of its new LC Convertible prototype.

It has long been rumoured that the Japanese luxury car maker was set to build a drop-top version of its stunning LC coupe after a concept was revealed at the 2019 Detroit motor show.

However, production has now been confirmed to begin ‘in the near future’ after the firm showcased the prototype at last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Despite wearing a camouflaged livery, it is clear that the convertible’s styling will be almost identical to the coupe in all areas except the roof and rear deck.

Koji Sato, Lexus International executive vice president, said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates the history and culture of the automobile and serves as a gathering place for some of history’s most notable cars and drivers.

“Lexus is honoured to join this festival, and I could not be happier to unveil this prototype model of the LC convertible at the same venue where the LC coupe made its debut in 2016.”

Lexus says it will release more information in due course, but it is likely to share an engine line-up with the coupe. That means a sonorous 5.0-litre petrol V8 and a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid will be available.