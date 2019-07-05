Toyota Supra GT4 set to go on sale in 2020

Toyota has revealed plans to sell a Supra that’s able to race in a number of championships around the world fresh from the showroom.

This is the Toyota Supra GT4 which, as the name suggests, is built to GT4 racing regulations. As a result, it’s eligible to be entered into series such as Nürburgring VLN races in Germany, the Michelin Pilot championship in America and the Japanese Super Takiyu series.

The GR #Supra GT4 is no longer a concept. Today, Toyota Gazoo Racing confirms that private and customer teams will be able to buy and race it from 2020. pic.twitter.com/H46jJcuNPC — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) July 4, 2019

It’ll race toe-to-toe with other track variants of sports cars, including the Mercedes-AMG GT4, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, McLaren 570S GT4 and Audi R8 LMS GT4.

These regulations ensure cars remain near-identical to their roadgoing counterparts, and as such the Supra hasn’t seen a major mechanical overhaul. It uses the same BMW-sourced 3.0-litre straight-six engine coupled to an eight-speed gearbox, though expect its standard 335bhp to be bumped up slightly.

(Toyota)

Inside the cabin though, the more luxurious interior of the standard car has been torn out in favour of a purely track-focused setup — laden in carbon fibre and featuring bucket seats. Little else has been revealed about the car, aside from the addition of an Akrapovic exhaust that’s almost certainly going to deliver a thunderous engine note.

Toyota has said it will reveal full pricing, specifications and available markets for the Supra GT4 later this year with a view to it hitting circuits in 2020.