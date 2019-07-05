Fiat celebrates 62 years of 500 with Dolcevita special edition

Fiat is commemorating 62 years since the introduction of the iconic 500 with a special edition variant of the latest generation.

This is the 500 Dolcevita — which translates from Italian to ‘sweet life’. It’s instantly recognisable thanks to a red and white ‘beauty line’ surrounding the silhouette of the car —— itself white — with chrome ‘Dolcevita’ badging tacked on too.

(Fiat)

Complementing the exterior design is a set of white 16-inch alloy wheels, with hatchback variants of the car treated to a fixed glass. Convertibles get a white and blue striped top, plus an embroidered ‘500’ logo.

Changes continue inside the car, where a wooden dashboard with a contrasting ‘beauty line’. Ivory-coloured leather seats feature complete with red piping and ‘500’ logos, while matching floor mats are also included.

(Fiat)

Only one engine is offered on the Fiat 500 Dolcevita — a 1.2-litre, 69bhp unit coupled as standard to a five-speed manual gearbox, with an automatic optional.

Order books for the special edition model are set to open at the end of July, with prices for the hatchback starting at £17,995 while the convertible is available from £20,995.