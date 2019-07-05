Alfa Romeo reveals ultra-limited run of F1-inspired Quadrifoglio models

Alfa Romeo has revealed a new range of Quadrifoglio models designed to celebrate its return to Formula One.

The Alfa Romeo Racing special editions will wear a similar red and white livery to their motorsport counterparts, with just 10 Giulia and three Stelvios headed to the UK.

(Alfa Romeo)

The other key upgrade is the addition of a functional aerodynamics package that has been created by Sauber, the outfit behind the Alfa Romeo F1 team. It includes wider side skirts, a front splitter, a more prominent spoiler and side winglets on the front bumper.

Under the bonnet is the same 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine as the standard Quadrifoglio, meaning performance figures of 513bhp and 600Nm of torque. Both models have a top speed of 176mph, while the Giulia can dispatch the 0-60mph sprint in 3.7 seconds and the Stelvio in 3.6 seconds. An Akrapovic exhaust amplifies the sonorous engine note.

Born to challenge. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo Racing Limited Edition is delivering the spirit of Alfa Romeo to #Goodwood#FOS pic.twitter.com/I33HUKR5LI — Alfa Romeo UK (@AlfaRomeoUK) July 5, 2019

As well as the F1-mimicking livery, there’s also exposed carbon-fibre, larger alloy wheels, carbon ceramic brakes and carbon-fibre details on the wing mirrors.

Inside, the motorsport theme continues with Sparco carbon-fibre bucket seats, a combination leather, Alcantara and carbon steering wheel and an exclusive Alfa Romeo Racing badge.

The models are making their public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.