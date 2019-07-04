Advertising
Radical reveals hardcore race-inspired Rapture
Performance road-legal sports car has been designed to deliver ‘unparalleled performance’
Radical has announced an all-new road-legal sports car – the Rapture.
Unveiled today (July 4) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the track-inspired performance car has been designed ‘to deliver an emotive driving experience like no other’.
It utilises a 2.3-litre Ford-sourced turbocharged petrol engine with 350bhp, sending power through a six-speed paddle-shift gearbox.
The engine has been extensively modified by Radical, with the company adding a lightweight crankshaft, forged pistons and conrods and a twin-scroll turbocharger.
Thanks to lightweight technology, the Rapture tips the scales at just 765kg. It also incorporates fully-adjustable suspension, as well as braking and drivetrain systems featured on the firm’s SR3 and SR8 racers.
Joe Anwyll, Radical Sportscars CEO said: “Radical has always been a business to push the boundaries; in developing Rapture, we listened carefully to our global customer base to ensure that whilst road legal, the Rapture remains an undiluted, out-and-out track car at its core.
“We’ve distilled over two decades of motorsport heritage into the most focused, open sportscar possible. In Rapture, cutting edge direct-injection turbocharged powertrain technology and advanced underbody aerodynamics contribute to a unique package with electrifying performance.”
Inside, the Rapture receives a multi-function steering wheel and LCD display. Radical has even thought to include some creature comforts, with a heater helping to keep the cabin a little more hospitable in colder temperatures. The car also benefits from a remote engine immobiliser and fire extinguisher system.
Order books for the Rapture are set to open shortly, and first deliveries are expected to commence at the beginning of August.
