Ford reveals more hardcore, track-only version of GT supercar

Ford has given the GT a makeover with performance modifications that create the ultimate track-going version of the supercar.

Just 45 examples of the Ford GT MkII will be built, with prices starting at $1.2 million (£955,000). For your cash, Ford retains the car but hosts track days where you can drive it with official support, much like similar set-ups from Ferrari and Lamborghini.

(Ford)

The latest evolution of the Ford GT has been built in collaboration with Multimatic, the firm’s racing partner. Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer says it “unleashes the full performance potential of the Ford GT without any artificial performance limitations dictated by racing sanctioning bodies”, adding that “it’s the closest GT owners can get to the Le Mans-winning performance”.

The original road and race cars were built side by side, with Ford saying the result was that the road car was limited by racing technical regulations, and the race car hamstrung by Balance of Performance, which aims to make all competing cars have similar pace. The result is that the racer is actually 150bhp down on the road car.

(Ford)

To make the new, extreme GT, engineers focused on aerodynamic and engine upgrades. The former is immediately obvious, with a prominent rear spoiler perched high above the rear of the car, while a front splitter, rear diffuser and intricate louvres and dive planes on the bodywork contribute to 400 per cent more downforce than the road car.

The 3.5-litre V6 EcoBoost engine now makes 700bhp, up 200bhp on the GT race car and 50bhp on the road car. With no racing regulations to adhere to, the team was able to unleash extra performance, but that then required extra cooling. This is achieved through an outboard air cooler with water spray technology and a roof-mounted air intake.

The track-only model is also lighter than the road car, saving 150kg through the removal of the road car’s adjustable ride height and drive modes. It also has better stopping power than the race car by using the road car’s Brembo brakes, and gets 19-inch, forged aluminium wheels.

Inside, there’s a bespoke Sparco bucket seat with a six-point harness – the passenger seat is optional – and a new data system that lets owners analyse their track data for improved lap times.

(Ford)

The Ford GT MkII was revealed on the first day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed and will be running up the hill in the supercar class throughout the weekend.