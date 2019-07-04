Festival of Speed’s 2019 Central Feature celebrates Aston Martin’s racing history

The iconic Central Feature at the Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates the racing history of Aston Martin this year.

The 30-metre-high swooping structure is made from steel and features the Le Mans-winning Aston Martin DBR1 spearing towards the sky “on a never-ending race track”.

It was designed by British artist Gerry Judah, the man behind multiple statues erected on the lawns of the Sussex estate at previous festivals.

(Aston Martin)

To celebrate its role on the Central Feature, Aston Martin has designed six limited-edition versions of its Vantage sports car, with liveries inspired by iconic racers from its history. Just 10 of each Vantage Heritage Racing Edition will be built.

Each Vantage will also wear a new aero kit, which will be made available to all buyers of the sports car. It adds a carbon-fibre rear wing, dive planes and an extended front splitter to increase downforce. Each of the heritage cars will also have lightweight alloy wheels and a carbon-fibre interior package.

The 2019 Festival of Speed Central Feature is dedicated to @astonmartin racing history.It represents a continuous race track adorned with the Le Mans winning DBR1. ‘Q by Aston Martin’ unveils 6 Vantage Heritage Racing Editions spanning 91 years of racing history. See you there! pic.twitter.com/ImQi7I7OQK — Dr. Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) July 4, 2019

The cars that inspired the limited-run models include a 1923 Razor Blade that set two class records at Brooklands race track, the pre-war Ulster, which finished third overall at the 1935 Le Mans 24-hour race, and a Gulf-liveried car, which is a nod to the firm’s success in GT racing in more recent years.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda chief executive, said: “It is a great honour to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed this year. Racing is a crucial component in Aston Martin’s DNA, and it is something that we have pursued since the inception of the company more than 100 years ago. We have raced all around the world but the core passion and commitment that we’ve displayed has remained the same since our first race on Aston Hill.”

(Aston Martin)

An example of each of the six heritage cars will be displayed beneath the Central Feature throughout the festival, which runs from July 4 to July 7.