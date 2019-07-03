Second-generation Renault Captur breaks cover

Renault’s Captur crossover is back for a second generation, boasting an updated aesthetic, new kit and the promise of electrification.

Take a look at the new Captur and you would be forgiven for thinking this is a facelift of the existing model rather than an entirely new car. The design is certainly more evolution than revolution — with the same basic silhouette and details remaining, albeit with the introduction of new head and taillight designs, plus completely revised bumpers.

(Renault)

Look beyond the skin though and the crossover certainly proves to be more than just an update. Inside the car, there’s an entirely new interior — inspired by that of the latest Clio — which brings a more premium edge to the car. It features Renault’s ‘Smart Cockpit’ layout, which is angled towards the driver, while a plethora of high-grade materials are said to be deployed throughout.

A TFT display — available in seven- or 10-inch guises — sits in place of traditional dials and gauges to heighten this more upmarket theme, while a 9.3- or 10-inch infotainment system takes centre stage on the dashboard. For an extra edge of personality, owners can customise the colours of the split dash itself — with the choice of three.

(Renault)

Renault also says the new Captur is more spacious than the outgoing model, with 17mm more rear legroom, 81 litres more boot capacity, and even 27 litres of storage within the cabin itself. The rear row also has 16cm of adjustable travel to allow either rear space or the boot area to be optimised.

As for powertrains, three petrol and two diesel variants will be offered with the choice of manual or automatic gearboxes, while a plug-in hybrid is set to join the fray in 2020.

All-New #RenaultCAPTUR | More than just a spearhead, the peak of customization: 11 bodywork colours ??? ➕ 4 contrasting roof colours ➕ 3 external customisation packs ↪90 possible combinations Sooo many choices ? #Design pic.twitter.com/6Rswn8ZpMu — Groupe Renault (@Groupe_Renault) July 3, 2019

No word yet on when the new Renault Captur will arrive on the market, but expect it to be later this year with UK pricing and specifications revealed shortly before.