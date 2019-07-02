Reservations open for new DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

DS has kicked off reservations for its all-new 3 Crossback E-Tense, ahead of customer deliveries in January.

The all-electric crossover, which starts at £32,350 (inclusive of the government’s £3,500 plug-in grant), has a claimed range of 200 miles thanks to a 100kW electric motor and a 50kWh lithium-ion battery.

The sprint from 0-30mph takes just 3.3 seconds, while three different driving modes allow motorists to tailor the car’s settings to their needs, with the choice between Eco, Normal and Sport available. Getting from 0-60mph takes 8.5 seconds, while 260Nm of torque means there’s plenty of punch on tap.

Using a 100kW rapid charger, the battery can be recharged to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. However, the E-Tense can be charged from conventional power supplies too – albeit at a slower rate.

Yves Bonnefont, DS Automobiles chief executive, said: “DS Automobiles is where luxury and advanced technology come together. In 2019, we are launching E-Tense and we have two models which represent world premieres in their respective segments.

“E-Tense unites the demands of the energy transition and the pleasure of the car for independent mobility. We have chosen to completely electrify our range.”

Inside, the E-Tense gets a full digital display and, thanks to the batteries being mounted low down in the car, can offer the same boot volume as you’d find in conventionally powered rivals.