Nissan announces UK pricing for GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

Nissan has confirmed UK pricing for its limited-edition GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition.

Priced at £92,995, the exclusive model will be limited to just 50 examples in Europe – of which just 18 will be right-hand drive. First customers are expected to take delivery next month.

Shinichiro Irie, program design director for the GT-R, said: “The Nissan GT-R has been the icon of our company’s driving performance for the past half century.

(Nissan)

“We were highly motivated to ensure that the GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition stands out. While the exterior and interior changes may seem subtle at first glance, they’re still impactful, especially with the new paint schemes, keeping the car’s lines and overall presence modern and edgy.”

The special-edition car celebrates 50 years of the iconic sports car, and as such has been kitted out with unique features. The Bayside (Wangan) Blue exterior paint colour, for instance, hasn’t been used since the R34 GT-R was released back in 1999. Four coats of paint have been used on the 50th Anniversary Edition to give it a striking appearance.

(Nissan)

Elsewhere, the car benefits from 20-spoke, 20-inch alloy wheels with blue accents on the spokes. Inside, the model gets a full grey leather interior with alcantara headliner and seat embossing.

Performance remains unchanged over the standard car, which still means that it’ll go from 0-60mph in under three seconds thanks to a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 with 570bhp.