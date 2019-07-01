Ford launches new scrappage scheme to help take less fuel-efficient cars off the road

Ford has announced that it is introducing an all-new scrappage scheme to take older, less fuel-efficient cars off the UK’s roads and replace them with new, cleaner models.

Customers are able to save up to £2,000 on a new Ford vehicle when they trade in their used car in.

When Ford last introduced scrappage scheme, between 2017 and 2018, more than 25,500 older vehicles were taken off the UK’s roads.

Now, any make of passenger or commercial vehicle is eligible for the scrappage scheme, providing it was registered on or before December 31, 2012. It also must have been owned by the buyer for 90 days or more prior to scrapping.

Buyers must order a Ford vehicle between today (July 1) and September 30, and register the vehicle between today (July 1) and March 31, 2020.

Andy Barratt, managing director, Ford of Britain, said: “Our last Ford scrappage scheme saw 25,500 customers trade-in their older vehicles for Ford models equipped with our latest emissions and fuel-efficiency technologies, contributing to reducing CO2 and other emissions on U.K roads.

(Ford)

“We expect our new Ford scrappage scheme that we’re launching on July 1 to also have a positive impact on the environment.

“To help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the use of our vehicles, we are committed to making more efficient, lower-impact vehicles and technologies accessible at scale.”

The saving can be used towards many of Ford’s current line-up of passenger vehicles, excluding Ka+, Fiesta Trend, all Zetec models, Mustang and all ST cars. It can also be used against a range of the firm’s commercial vehicles, save for the Transit Connect and Ranger Raptor.