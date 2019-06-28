More than half of car drivers break 30mph speed limits

More than half of the UK’s motorists break 30mph speed limits, according to new data.

Statistics revealed by the Department for Transport (DfT) revealed 52 per cent of cars exceed the limits in free-flowing traffic conditions where Auto Traffic Counters (ATCs) were located.

Furthermore, 46 per cent were found to exceed limits on motorways while 10 per cent did so on national speed limit single lanes. A marginally higher percentage of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) exceeded limits too — with 53 per cent on 30mph roads and 47 per cent on motorways.

Though the speed limit for articulated heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) is 60mph on motorways, European law means they are artificially limited to 56mph — resulting in just one per cent exceeding that. That said, 42 per cent were found to be breaking 30mph limits, and 20 per cent on national speed limit single lanes.

Motorcycles were found to have the highest percentage point of speeders per vehicle type. On 30mph roads, 53 per cent exceeded limits while on motorways and national speed limit roads, that figure weighed in at 53 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

Speaking to Auto Express, Edmund King, AA president, said: “More than half of drivers exceeding 30mph speed limits on local roads is extremely concerning. Speed kills, so drivers should remember that lower limits on residential roads are there for a very important reason.

“The next prime minister can become a champion of road safety by reversing the cut to cops in cars who not only act as a deterrent but also catch and penalise those with a heavy right foot.”