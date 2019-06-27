Smooth Brexit will see new Vauxhall Astra produced in the UK

The next-generation Vauxhall Astra will be built in the UK, providing the country’s relationship with Europe is secured post-Brexit.



Vauxhall’s owners, Groupe PSA, today announced that the new hatchback will be built at the firm’s Russelsheim plant in Germany, along with a planned second location in Ellesmere Port as long as certain Brexit conditions are met.



In a statement today, the company said: “The decision on the allocation to the Ellesmere Port plant will be conditional on the final terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union and the acceptance of the New Vehicle Agreement, which has been negotiated with the Unite trade union.



“This news demonstrates the continuous effort and commitment of Groupe PSA to Vauxhall Motors.’’



Vauxhall is heavily dependant on Europe for trade. Its Ellesmere Port site exports 80 per cent of its production to mainland Europe.



In addition, 45 per cent of its parts are imported from overseas.



The current-generation Astra is built at both Ellesmere Port and Gliwice, Poland. The latter plant will instead produce vans once the new-generation Astra enters production.



The announcement will come as welcome news to those working in Ellesmere Port. Vauxhall has already had to make cutbacks, laying off around 900 people in the past two years at the site.