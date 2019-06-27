Radical opens new production centre ahead of road-legal car’s Goodwood debut

Radical Sportscars has opened a new production facility in Peterborough where it will build its new road-legal sports car.

The Rapture will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 4, where we’ll finally find out more information about the exciting new car.

(Radical Sportscars)

A teaser video has revealed that the car will be powered by a turbocharged engine, which is a first for the British race car manufacturer. However, little else is known about the vehicle.

Progress appears to be continuing apace, though, as HRH The Duke of Gloucester was given a tour of the new facility to mark its official opening.

RAPTURE – Where the track meets the road… Join us at stand 503, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed for our global dynamic launch on Thursday 4th July 2019. Alternatively, you can watch the big reveal via our online live-stream at https://t.co/iTECITwx1O#theraptureiscoming #FOS pic.twitter.com/XKbS6ZkEng — Radical (@RadicalCarsUK) June 24, 2019

Darryl Roberts, operations director at Radical Sportscars, said there had been an “air of excitement” about the visit, adding: “His recognition of the in-house skills and capability of Radical is testament to our dedicated employee base.

“It was an inspiration for our team members and apprentices to have the opportunity to speak with him and share their expertise.

(Radical Sportscars)

“Radical is enjoying a busy summer of activity across the globe. This visit has taken place in the same week as Radical Championship racing in Belgium and the USA, and just days away from the most important product launch for the company in over five years; that of the new Rapture open sportscar.

“It was an honour to have His Royal Highness officially open the Rapture Production Centre.”

The Duke was given a tour of the fabrication, composites, engine building and assembly areas, before chief designer Nick Walford provided a walkthrough of the firm’s back catalogue.