Pricing revealed for new look Renault Trafic and Master vans

Renault has revealed UK pricing for its updated Trafic and Master van ranges, which have been given a new look inside and out as well as new engines.

The Trafic will start at £22,800 excluding VAT, while the larger Master will start at £26,350 excluding VAT.

On the outside, both models have been given a new look front end, with the Trafic receiving full LED headlights and the Master getting a vertical grille. Inside, the Trafic gets a more car-like interior with better, long-lasting upholstery, while both models get Renault’s MediaNav Evolution infotainment system.

In the Trafic, a range of 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engines are on offer, with power outputs ranging from 118bhp to 167bhp and meeting the latest Euro6d-Temp emissions standards. Each is paired with a six-speed manual as standard, while the 143bhp and 167bhp engines can be specified with a new six-speed automatic.

Meanwhile, the Master uses 2.3-litre diesel engines with up to 178bhp and 400Nm of torque with the option of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. An all-electric, zero-emission Z.E. version is still available with a real-world driving range of up to 75 miles.

In total, there are 53 versions of the Trafic and 99 versions of the Master, which has been reduced “to make it easier for customers to identify the variant that best suits their requirements”.

The new Renault Trafic and Master are both available to order now with deliveries expected to begin in September.