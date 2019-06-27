Kia expands Ceed range with the Xceed crossover

The Kia Ceed family has expanded to four models with the introduction of the Xceed crossover, which promises “comparable cabin and luggage space to an SUV in a more compact body”.

It is designed to sit between the smaller Stonic crossover and the Sportage SUV in the firm’s range, aiming to offer a compromise between the sportier driving style of a hatchback with the high driving position and practicality of an SUV.

To make the Xceed stand out from the rest of the Ceed line-up, it has been given different styling at the front, including a larger grille, more prominent air intakes and redesigned headlights.

With a ride height of 174mm on 16-inch alloy wheels and 184mm on the 18-inch options, it’s 42mm higher than the hatchback. Coupled with wheel arch cladding and roof rails, the Xceed has a more rugged, SUV-like appearance, though its off-road credentials are likely to be limited because it’s only offered with front-wheel-drive.

Inside, it’s more spacious than the Ceed, with a larger boot rated at 426 litres, which is slightly smaller than more premium crossover rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volkswagen T-Roc. With the rear seats folded down, luggage capacity increases to 1,378 litres, while split-folding rear seats, electronically operated tailgate and a two-step boot floor, which features hidden storage, all increase the model’s practical appeal.

There are three petrol engines in the form of a 1.0-litre unit making 118bhp, a 1.4-litre making 138bhp, and a 1.6-litre making 201bhp. Two 1.6-litre diesels are also available, making 113bhp and 134bhp, while plug-in and mild hybrid models will join the range later in the year. Economy figures will be released once the vehicle has been officially tested.

A six-speed manual transmission is included as standard, with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic available on some engines.

The Kia Xceed will go on sale in the autumn with pricing and an exact launch date to be confirmed nearer the time.