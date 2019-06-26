Volvo suits up XC90 for security work

Volvo has armed its flagship SUV for high-risk security jobs with this— the XC90 Armoured.

Fitted with 10mm-thick steel armour and 50mm-thick bulletproof glass in its toughest guise, this variant of the XC90 is said to be resistant to both ballistics and explosives.

(Volvo)

This suit of armour brings the car’s total weight up to 4,490 kilograms with five occupants on-board — so Volvo has also uprated the XC90’s suspension and braking systems to cope with the extra heft. Based on the T6 version of the SUV, it’s powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 306bhp and 300Nm of torque. The base car is capable of 0-60mph in 6.3 seconds but expect this extra weight to hamper that.

Once the regular underlying XC90 is built in Torslanda, Sweden, it’s then sent to Germany for specialist firm Trasco Bremen GmbH to kit out with the heavy-duty equipment.

Those looking for a lighter-armoured vehicle can opt for a car with thinner armour and glass, though exact details haven’t been confirmed. These vehicles are primarily designed to protect against handguns — with Latin America and Europe the key markets. Weight is up on this version by 250 kilograms, which is compensated for by improved brakes and suspension.

Stephan Green, Volvo Cars Special Vehicles marketing director, said: “We are proud to be able to offer these armoured cars. With our armoured cars, we can provide vehicles with a high level of personal security for individuals who require heightened protection.”

(Volvo)

Sales of the heavy-duty XC90 Armoured will begin towards the end of 2019, with lighter variants due to go on sale next year.