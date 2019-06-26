New Ford Puma crossover revealed with clever boot design and hybrid engines

Ford has revived the Puma name for its new crossover, which majors on practicality and efficient powertrains.

While the badge is more commonly associated with the firm’s small sports car from the turn of the century, it has been commandeered here for a model that aims to tap into the lucrative small family crossover market.

It will get Ford’s new mild-hybrid powertrain, which utilises a small battery and electric motor to take over ancillary functions at low speeds and assist the internal combustion engine to improve efficiency.

(Ford)

It will be available on the 123bhp and 153bhp 1.0-litre petrol engines, with Ford claiming the electric motor improves efficiency by around nine per cent.

A 123bhp version of the 1.0-litre engine will also be available without the mild-hybrid set-up, while a diesel powertrain and seven-speed automatic transmission will join the line-up after launch.

Practicality is high on the agenda of the Puma, which features a clever “MagicBox” luggage compartment in the bottom of the boot, which helps increase boot space to a class-leading 456 litres. Ford says the load area can accommodate two bags of golf clubs standing upright.

(Ford)

Advertising

The Puma’s styling is described as “a new chapter in Ford’s design identity”, with high-mounted headlights and a sloping roofline at the rear. It has been launched in ST-Line trim, which is available with 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels, a sporty body kit and functional roof spoiler.

Inside, there’s plenty of technology on offer, including a wireless charging pad, an infotainment system with touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an optional 10-speaker B&O sound system.

Vehicles fitted with the automatic gearbox have access to an advanced cruise control system, with other safety technologies including local hazard information, parking aids and pre-collision assists also available.

(Ford)

Advertising

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford Europe, said: “We believe Puma is going to really resonate with drivers in Europe.

“We’ve gone to every length to give customers the flexibility they want, and the best-looking car they’ve ever owned.”

The Ford Puma will go on sale at the end of 2019 with pricing to be revealed closer to that time.