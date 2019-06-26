Audi refreshes Q7 SUV with a new interior and more mild hybrid powertrains

Audi has updated its Q7 SUV for 2019 with a surprisingly extensive raft of changes for a mid-life refresh, aimed at keeping the car in touch with other recently-updated rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE.

The most noticeable change is inside, with the Q7 receiving the new, more modern Audi interior also seen on the Q8. The twin-touchscreen centre console is slick in its design, with the top 8.8-inch screen – which can be optionally upgraded to 10.1 inches – displaying functions such as the sat nav, while the lower screen runs the climate control and other settings.

Meanwhile, all Q7 engine options are variations of a mild hybrid set-up, which uses a 3.0-litre V6 diesel or petrol engine and 48-volt electric motor to reduce emissions and improve economy.

On the diesel front, the entry-level 45 TDI makes 228bhp, while the 50 TDI makes 282bhp. A petrol 55 TFSI is new to the model and makes 335bhp. A petrol-electric plug-in hybrid version and a hot V8-engined SQ7 will join the range at a later date.

The exterior has been given a subtle tweak to bring it closer to the design of newer Audis, with a new-look grille and narrower LED headlights, while a chrome strip sits between the rear lights.

The top-spec infotainment system has a new traffic light information service, which is only available in selected cities. It can display a countdown to the next light change, allowing the driver to “select a speed to match the next green-light phase”. Buyers can also specify Audi’s digital instrument binnacle and a head-up display.

Pricing will be revealed closer to the car’s launch in the autumn, but expect a slight increase over the current £54,070 starting price.