The new Skoda Superb will cost from £24,655

Skoda has revealed full UK pricing and specifications for the updated version of its flagship Superb model, which will cost from £24,655.

The facelifted model has received a design refresh inside and out, as well as new technologies such as full LED headlights – a first for the Czech firm.

(Skoda)

At launch, there will be two petrol and two diesel engines, the least powerful being the 1.6-litre diesel making 118bhp and the most powerful being the range-topping 268bhp 2.0-litre petrol.

There will be six trim levels available in both hatchback and estate forms, with LED front and rear lights, a touchscreen infotainment system, DAB radio, voice control and smartphone integration included as standard.

The entry-level S trim starts at £24,655, while the SE starts at £26,165. This adds extras such as 17-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. SE Technology starts at £26,620 and gets leather upholstery, heated front seats and upgraded infotainment.

It's not just our electric offerings being unveiled in Bratislava today, as we announce the superb new Superb facelift, complete with superb tweaks to its design, a superb new list of standard kit and superb range of engines. Simply C̶l̶e̶v̶e̶r Superb pic.twitter.com/6SrOpmw7DF — ŠKODA UK Media (@SKODAUK_Media) May 23, 2019

Upgrading to the £30,575 SE L model brings 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded LED lights and an electronically controlled boot. For £34,295, Sportline Plus takes that up a level with 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss black exterior styling touches and Alcantara sports seats.

Meanwhile, the top-spec Laurin & Klement trim, which starts at £35,240, adds leather upholstery with ventilated seats, heated front and rear seats, tri-zone climate control, a digital instrument binnacle, and larger infotainment touchscreen.

Deliveries for the launch models will begin in September, with a 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel, both making 148bhp, joining the range later this year. A plug-in hybrid is also scheduled to be available early next year.