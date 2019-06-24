Mini reveals details on upcoming limited-edition JCW GP

Mini has teased its new John Cooper Works GP model at the famous Nurburgring 24-hour race.

The more hardcore version of the popular hot hatch has not yet been revealed in full production trim, but a camouflaged version was displayed at the ‘Green Hell’ over the weekend. The firm revealed that the car is lapping the iconic circuit about 30 seconds than its predecessor.

(Mini)

With the previous model setting a lap time of 8m 23s, that means the new car has broken the eight-minute barrier before full testing has even been completed.

Full specifications for the car are yet to be revealed, but Mini says the car will have more than 300bhp from its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine, as well as light alloy wheels, large air intakes and bespoke suspension. Other upgrades visible on the prototype include an aggressive wide-arch body kit and a prominent rear spoiler.

#MINI #JohnCooperWorks #GP @ #Nürburgring [MINI John Cooper Works GP*: Fuel consumption combined: 7.0 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 160 g/km *Model not yet available (pre-production). These figures are preliminary values and have not yet been confirmed. Subject to change.] pic.twitter.com/tVIE1bE1yL — MINI (@MINI) June 24, 2019

The GP model is a more focused track-orientated version of the JCW hot hatch, inspired by the Mini Challenge race car. The previous generation model had stickier tyres, adjustable suspension, functional aerodynamics, uprated brakes and deleted rear seats to save weight.

The full production model is due to be revealed later this year, with deliveries scheduled for 2020. Just 3,000 units are slated for production.