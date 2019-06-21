More than 12 miles of roads in London to close for Car Free Day 2019

London will see more than 12 miles of road close for Car Free Day 2019.

Taking place on September 22, it will see 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) of major roads in the capital closed to private vehicles to encourage the use of alternative methods of transport. Some roads will stay open for buses, with others shut off to vehicles entirely. Key closures will include Tower Bridge and London Bridge.

A number of events will also take place across 18 London boroughs, including walking routes, pop-up playgrounds, street performances and ‘health and well-being’ activities. They will be collectively called ‘Reimagine’, in an effort to get Londoners to imagine the city without cars.

? As part of #CleanAirDay, we’ve announced London’s biggest ever Car Free Day celebration on 22 September. ? We’re hoping to get people walking, cycling and exploring their city #CarFreeDay ? https://t.co/QySIsvWXhj pic.twitter.com/vw7ovXzkCm — Transport for London (@TfL) June 20, 2019

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “London is leading the way in innovative measures to improve air pollution and I want this year’s Car Free Day events to be the best of any world city. This will be a great opportunity for us all to leave our cars behind and explore our streets by foot or by bike.

“I encourage as many Londoners as possible to join in the fun and see the city from a different perspective. I will continue to work with those boroughs who are forward-looking and want to think differently about how to use road space. Hopefully this will shame into life those boroughs with outdated views who are dragging their feet.”