Maserati announces UK pricing for V8-powered Levante GTS and Trofeo

Maserati has confirmed that the two high-performance versions of its Levante SUV will be coming to the UK, with prices starting from £104,900.

The Levante GTS and Trofeo both benefit from a 3.8-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine derived from a Ferrari unit, which is also found in the firm’s Quattroporte GTS saloon. In the SUV, it makes 522bhp in GTS form and 572bhp in the Trofeo.

(Maserati)

Maserati describes the Trofeo as the “pinnacle” of the Levante range and says it is capable of completing the 0-60mph sprint in 3.9 seconds before hitting a top speed of 186mph. Those impressive acceleration figures are aided by the four-wheel-drive system and a new ‘race’ driving mode that brings a launch control function.

The exterior has been given a more aggressive styling makeover, with an aluminium bonnet with air vents, 21-inch forged aluminium wheels and carbon-fibre aerodynamic parts. Fifty examples of a launch edition will also be available, which features three exclusive paint jobs, leather upholstery and contrast stitching.

The GTS, meanwhile, gets a more ‘elegant’ exterior makeover, with a view to making it the more comfort-focused and sophisticated alternative to the hard-core Trofeo.

Both V8 models are on sale from today, with the Levante Trofeo making its UK public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at the start of July. Prices start at £104,900 for the GTS, £124,900 for the Trofeo and £159,900 for the Trofeo Launch Edition.