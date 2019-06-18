Porsche unveils extreme 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 models

Porsche has revealed two high-performance models – the 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4.

Both cars utilise the same naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engine, and send power to the road through a six-speed manual gearbox.

The new 4.0-litre flat-six unit produces 414bhp – 44bhp and 35bhp more than the previous-generation Spyder and GT4 respectively – as well as 420Nm of torque.

(Porsche)

It allows both cars to crack the 0-60mph sprint in 4.2 seconds. Top speed-wise, the Spyder will top out at 187mph, with the GT4 eclipsing it slightly at 188mph.

Despite the performance, Porsche has worked hard to increase the efficiency of the engine. That’s why a particulate filter has been fitted to reduce NOx emissions, while a new adaptive cylinder control system can allow the engine to shut down two cylinders under light throttle, improving consumption.

Porsche says that the 718 Cayman will return 26mpg under the old NEDC test cycle – which would put it at around 22mpg under the latest WLTP tests. CO2 emissions are set at 249g/km.

Advertising

The GT4 has been dealt a wealth of aerodynamic features, which is why Porsche says that it’ll generate up to 50 per cent more downforce than the car it replaces. It has a functional rear diffuser, as well as a fixed rear wing which is now 20 per cent more efficient than the one fitted to the older car.

(Porsche)

The Spyder benefits from a new rear spoiler which automatically rises at 74mph. In keeping with the car it replaces, it still utilises a manually-operated hood.

Both models are available to order now, with prices starting at £73,405 for the 718 Spyder and £75,348 for the Cayman GT4.