Mayor of London reveals plan for huge increase in EV charging points

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced plans to massively increase the number of electric car charging points in the capital.

Although the city is already on track to hit its target of between 200 and 400 rapid charging points and 3,400 to 4,700 conventional ones, Khan aims to increase this considerably to cater for the expected upsurge in the number of EVs.

He is pushing for a total of 2,300 to 4,100 rapid charging points and 33,700 to 47,500 conventional chargers by 2025, when it’s predicted that around 330,000 electric vehicles could be driving in the capital.

Clean air is a right, not a privilege. Through my #EV Taskforce, we’re working towards a future where electric vehicles will become the norm – helping us to reach our goal of becoming a zero-emission city. #LetLondonBreathe pic.twitter.com/PW3sg6uLP2 — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 17, 2019

Speaking at the launch of the plan yesterday, Khan said: “London’s air is so dirty and polluted that it amounts to nothing less than a serious public health crisis. It breaches legal limits and blights the lives of Londoners, resulting in thousands of premature deaths every year.

“I want London to lead the world in this ambition, with all new cars and vans on London roads meeting these standards by 2030, not 2040 as the government is proposing.

“To make this vision a reality, we must make sure all Londoners have access to the essential infrastructure required to run and maintain an electric vehicle. This is a massive operation, and can only be achieved if the public and private sector come together to deliver London’s electric future.”

The plan will also see five flagship charging hubs introduced, which will allow multiple cars to be charged quickly in one place. The first is expected to be installed within the year in the Square Mile, which contains the central business district.