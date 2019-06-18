Jaguar issues I-Pace recall over potential brake issue

Jaguar has announced a global recall of its all-electric I-Pace SUV over potential braking issues.

It affects cars made in 2018 and early 2019, with the British manufacturer advising of a fault with the I-Pace’s electrical regenerative braking system. The issue could mean that the car doesn’t come to a halt as effectively as it should.

A statement from the company said: “Jaguar is conducting a voluntary recall following the identification of a regulatory compliance deviation with the electrical regenerative braking system of 2019MY and certain 2020MY Jaguar I-Pace vehicles.

“Through its internal Engineering testing, the company identified that in the unlikely event of an electrical regenerative brake system failure, affected vehicles do not meet the regulated standard for the time to transition brake force to the friction brake system.

“This means that the stopping distance may be potentially extended. A brake system software update will ensure that the vehicles meet the regulatory requirements. The modifications made to affected vehicles will be made free of charge and every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to the customer during the short time required for the work to be carried out”.

The I-Pace is currently Jaguar’s only all-electric offering, capable of delivering up to 292 miles between charges.