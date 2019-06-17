Volvo Trucks is testing its first fully autonomous vehicle in the real world

Volvo Trucks’ fully autonomous vehicle has had its first assignment, carrying shipping containers between a logistics centre and a port terminal.

The Swedish truck maker has teamed up with Danish shipping company DFDS to test the vehicle’s ability to perform repetitive tasks in an industrial setting. The aim is to build up to the point where multiple vehicles are used to efficiently transport goods over short distances on public roads.

The test, which is happening in Gothenburg, Sweden, will aid development of the autonomous technology, as well as the operations management and infrastructure adaptations that would be required to make the service fully operational.

Mikael Karlsson, vice-president of autonomous solutions at Volvo Trucks, said: “Autonomous transport, with low noise levels and zero exhaust emissions have an important role to play in the future of logistics, and will benefit both business and society.

(Volvo Trucks)

“We see this collaboration as an important start and want to drive progress in this area. Vera may have a speed limit, but we don’t. Testing has already started, and we intend to implement the solution within the coming years.”

Torben Carlsen, chief executive of DFDS said: “We want to be at the forefront of connected, autonomous transportation. This collaboration will help us develop an efficient, flexible and sustainable long-term solution for receiving autonomous vehicles arriving at our gates, benefitting our customers, the environment and our business.”