LEVC reveals plug-in hybrid van based on London taxi

LEVC has revealed a light commercial van based on the same plug-in hybrid technology used in its London taxi.

The van has an electric-only range of 80 miles, but that increases to 377 miles when taking into account the petrol-powered internal combustion engine that can also charge the batteries.

(LEVC)

The company says this set-up is advantageous because, unlike pure electric vans, it is not just ideal for ‘last-mile’ deliveries but is also capable of heading to out-of-town distribution depots. Drivers can use the petrol engine over long distances before switching to electric in town to avoid being charged in low-emission zones.

LEVC says it will reveal full details closer to the van’s launch in late 2020, but says it is targeting best-in-class total cost of ownership, high levels of safety equipment and will offer a durability guarantee.

A few highlights from the #bigrevealProud CEO Joerg Hofmann & @MayorofLondon unveiled #TheElectricVan to the world's media.Our new zero-emission capable commercial vehicle will offer a new solution to the evolving green logistics market. Discover more: https://t.co/mNjZzQlqcL pic.twitter.com/fZiMw5tnY8 — LEVC (@LondonEVCompany) June 17, 2019

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC chief executive, said: “We have combined our existing knowledge of the urban environment with EV technology that can put urban mobility on a sustainable pathway.

“Durable, reliable, efficient, cost effective and high quality, that is our new light commercial vehicle. London and the UK will be first to market, then we will extend the vehicle to Europe and further afield. Our goal is to be the leading European electric commercial vehicle provider.”

(LEVC)

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who helped launch the vehicle as he announced improvements to the capital’s EV charging infrastructure, said: “I am delighted that LEVC is applying the lessons learnt from designing and building London’s electric black cabs to this new van.

“Developing clean, sustainable, electric vehicles is essential in order to tackle our air quality emergency and the climate change crisis. London’s commitment to clean air policies is driving our pursuit of a positive electric future for all.”