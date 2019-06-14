Pledge to make government fleet fully electric by 2030 is reinforced

The government has reinforced its pledge to have a fully electric fleet of vehicles by 2030.

Plans to make all central government cars electric by 2030, with at least 25 per cent electrified by 2022, were revealed in last year’s Road to Zero strategy that will eventually see a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

That pledge has now been reiterated by transport secretary Chris Grayling in a letter to every government department.

He said: “We want the UK to be the best place in the world to own an ultra-low emission vehicle, and as a government we have to lead by example. I am pleased with the change we are making to the Government Car Service, but this now needs to be reflected in all fleets that are controlled by government.”

On Wednesday, the prime minister committed the UK to ending its net contribution to climate change by 2050, and Grayling said: “It is absolutely vital that all parts of government play their part in delivering this ambitious target.”

The car service, which is managed by the Department for Transport, is said to be “well on track” to meet the targets for the government’s fleet, with nearly 23 per cent of vehicles already electric. A February 2018 Freedom of Information investigation by motoring publication Car Dealer Magazine revealed that 28 of the 84 ministerial vehicles at the time were alternatively fuelled, while 49 ran on diesel power.

Each department has been given detailed guidance on moving towards an electric fleet. Annual progress reports have been requested as well.