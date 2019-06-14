Alpine gives A110 sports car more power and better handling

Alpine has revealed the A110S – a more powerful and better-handling version of its lightweight sports car.

The 1.8-litre turbocharged engine has been reworked to provide 288bhp, which is 49bhp more than before. Torque is the same at 320Nm but available between 2,000 and 6,400rpm – 1,400rpm higher than the standard.

(Alpine)

Those figures mean the standard performance measurements are slightly better in the S, with the 0-60mph sprint taking 4.4 seconds (0.1sec improvement) and the top speed up by seven miles per hour to 162mph.

To improve handling alongside the extra power, there’s a new chassis configuration with firmer suspension, retuned dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars. The ride height has also been lowered, new wheels and tyres have been fitted, and uprated Brembo brakes that are optional on other trims are standard here.

Sébastien Erphelin, managing director of Alpine, said: “The A110S delivers an intense Alpine driving experience. From the very inception of the Alpine project it has been our intention to offer different versions of the A110 with handling and performance characteristics of their own.

“Like all versions of the A110, it is easy both to drive and live with day to day. The A110S is welcoming of all drivers regardless of their skill level, too.”

(Alpine)

The Alpine A110S is available to reserve now, with deliveries expected to begin before the end of the year. Prices start at £58,700, which is more than £10,000 over the base model.