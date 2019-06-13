Lamborghini Huracan used to direct planes at Italian airport

A high-performance welcome is in store for visitors at an airport in northern Italy.

A special Lamborghini Huracan RWD is being used for ‘follow me’ duties at Bologna airport near the supercar manufacturer’s base in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

A Huracán RWD gets on the runways: it’s called “Follow Me Car”, and you can see it at the @BLQairport helping airplanes to takeoff with its new livery designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini. #Lamborghini #HuracanRWD #Bologna #CentroStileLamborghini pic.twitter.com/k4NSeqoURs — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) June 10, 2019

An example of the mid-engined, rear-wheel drive supercar has been wrapped in a special yellow and grey airport livery, which was designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini, the company’s styling department.

It will be despatched to runways to guide landing planes back to the terminal. Modifications include a roof bar with orange flashing lights and an LED bar that displays the message ‘Follow Me’ to pilots.

(Lamborghini)

The Huracan RWD features a 580bhp V10 engine and can get from 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds. And while a runway might seem like a great place to test the car’s 200mph top speed, it’s unlikely to be particularly useful to lost pilots at that speed.

This is not the first time Lamborghini has teamed up with the airport. In 2013, a V12-engined Aventador was used for a similar function to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary.