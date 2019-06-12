BMW launches 3 Series Touring estate

BMW has pulled the covers off the latest 3 Series Touring, the estate version of its hugely popular premium saloon.

It gets the same new styling cues, chassis tweaks and powertrains as the saloon model, meaning a plug-in hybrid is set to be available for the estate for the first time. Badged 330e and joining the line-up in the summer of 2020, it will use a four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor to provide low running costs and emissions.

(BMW)

Despite being the load-lugging version, BMW’s driver-focused ethos remains. It says it has fitted the latest chassis technology to improve handling, while the other powertrain options include eco- and performance-focused offerings.

The entry-level model is the 320i, which uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that returns up to 48.7mpg, while the most powerful variant is the M340i xDrive, which makes 369bhp. The diesels are the most economical, returning between 50.4mpg and 65.7mpg depending on the engine.

The 318d and 320d come with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with all other models getting BMW’s eight-speed automatic.

The 3 Series Touring is larger than its predecessor and gets the same exterior styling overhaul as the updated saloon, meaning there’s a new kidney grille up front, redesigned bumpers, and slim headlights with adaptive LEDs as standard.

(BMW)

Advertising

There are three trim levels available in the UK – SE, Sport and M Sport. All have unique bumper designs, with the SE getting 17-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights and a leather sport steering wheel as standard. Sport adds exterior trim elements, 18-inch alloy wheels and heated sports seats. M Sport turns the sportiness up a level, adding larger air intakes, a rear diffuser, aluminium interior trim strips and an anthracite-coloured headliner.

A launch trim called M Sport Plus Edition will be available to early customers, which adds the optional M Sport Plus package, including new suspension, better brakes and the M Sport differential. There are also exclusive exterior paint colours and high-gloss interior trims.

(BMW)

UK prices are yet to be confirmed, however expect it start at just under £30,000, with a small premium charged compared with a comparable saloon model.