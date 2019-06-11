The first Aston Martin DB4 Zagato continuation model has been unveiled

Aston Martin has just revealed the first example of its reborn DB4 Zagato model, which will make its public debut at the Le Mans endurance race this weekend.

Earlier this year, the luxury car maker announced that its heritage division would be building 19 examples of the classic racer using a combination of period-correct and modern building techniques.

(Aston Martin)

The exterior body panels have been hand beaten to shape using 1.2mm thick sheets of aluminium, while the red paint has been matched to the original shade. Inside, there’s black leather upholstery covering the carbon-fibre bucket seats, while an FIA-approved roll cage is also present.

The 4.7-litre engine is a larger version of the straight-six-cylinder petrol engine used in the DB4 GT Continuation, which was the first ‘reborn’ Aston Martin handled by the Heritage Division. It makes 390bhp, which is fed to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission.

The first Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, part of the £6 million Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection – makes its public debut at the world’s most famous endurance motorsport event later this week @24hoursoflemans. #AstonMartin #PursuitOfBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Ue78xy3JCx — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) June 11, 2019

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda president and CEO, said: “The development and successful creation of this latest Continuation car is an achievement that should not be underestimated. Indeed, it could well be argued that we are making history with these new cars.

“Celebrating our brand’s deep and enduring partnership with Zagato in this, their landmark year, by launching the DBZ Centenary Collection has been a mammoth undertaking and I’m personally extremely proud of the results in the shape of this new DB4 GT Zagato.”

(Aston Martin)

The original models were built in collaboration with famed design house Zagato in the 1960s to try to take down Ferrari’s motorsport dominance of the era. It was essentially a DB4 GT that the Italian designers had lightened and improved.

It did not quite have the success Aston had hoped for, with both factory-backed cars retiring from the 1961 24 hours of Le Mans. It achieved its first victory at the British Grand Prix support race the same year, however.