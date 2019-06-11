Mercedes-Benz unveils new GLB

Mercedes has revealed its latest SUV – the new GLB.

Designed to slot in between the GLA and larger GLC in the firm’s SUV line-up, the GLB sits on the same platform as the A-Class, B-Class and CLA – but has its wheelbase extended to provide better interior space.

But whereas the larger GLC offers air suspension and powerful six-cylinder engines, the GLB does without in order to deliver a lower price.

The all-new #MercedesBenz #GLB is a versatile #SUV. And a spacious family car: on request it is the first Mercedes-Benz in this segment available as a seven-seater. Click here to learn more about the world premiere of the GLB: https://t.co/DP7YNZQ12s pic.twitter.com/Hlf9lGUbPM — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) June 11, 2019

It takes many styling cues from the firm’s larger GLS, with its narrow taillights and boxy proportions aping those found on the full-fat seven-seater.

As well as the option for seven seats, the GLB will offer four Isofix child seat mounting points – two on each of the outer seats in the middle row, and two on the rearmost chairs.

With practicality a foremost consideration in the GLB’s design, boot space is respectable thanks to 560 litres of load area in the five-seat configuration. Put the sixth and seven seats in place, and this drops to just 130 litres, however.

Drop all the rear seats and the maximum load area springs to 1,755 litres in total.

Inside, it’s business as usual, with the GLB utilising the same MBUX infotainment system as the one you’ll find in the latest A-Class. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are available, and up to three USB-C connection points have been installed at the front of the cabin.

The GLB will share many of its engines with the smaller A-Class hatchback, with 200 and 250 models making up the petrol offerings. A 200 d and 220 d will provide an option for those buyers after a diesel, too. The base petrol engine utilises a seven-speed automatic gearbox, while the rest of the engine choices send power through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic ‘box instead.

All petrol-powered GLBs are front-wheel-drive only, while the GLB 200 d diesel will be available with either front- or four-wheel-drive. The more powerful 220 d can only be specified with four-wheel-drive.

Production is expected to commence this autumn, and though prices are yet to be announced, they’re predicted to start at around the £30,000 mark.