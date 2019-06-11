Bentley lifts the lid on luxurious new Flying Spur

Bentley’s all-new Flying Spur has made its official debut today, showcasing the third generation of the British firm’s luxury saloon.

Due to go on sale this autumn, the new Flying Spur has been completely redeveloped, and has experienced a ground-up redesign.

Introducing the all-new #Bentley #FlyingSpur – the definitive four-door grand tourer. Discover more: https://t.co/4whTzb6oTV The new Flying Spur is not yet available to order in EU28 countries, Israel, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey or Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/pcnBDdYLaC — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) June 11, 2019

Though this latest car is only 17mm longer than the version it replaces, the wheelbase has been increased by 130mm, giving longer proportions without changing the car’s overall length too drastically.

Up front sit crystal-cut LED matrix headlights, while the ‘Flying B’ is now retractable – the first time this has been available on a modern Bentley.

The interior of the Flying Spur benefits from features first seen on the latest Continental GT. These include a digital instrument cluster located in place of the traditional dials, along with a rotating central display which allows the driver to pick from a 12.3-inch display, analogue dials or a plain wood finish.

There are eight wood and four stone interior veneers available for the interior, along with 15 different leather colours. A few weeks ago Bentley teased its three-dimensional quilted leather, and this now makes an appearance inside the Flying Spur.

Powertrain-wise the Flying Spur utilises a 6.0-litre W12 with 626bhp and 900Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the road through an adaptive four-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. That engine can power the Flying Spur from 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 207mph.

Though Bentley says that customer deliveries are expected to commence in early 2020, there is no word as yet on the price of the new Flying Spur.