Ultima reveals range-topping RS model with 800bhp and motorsport-inspired aerodynamics

British supercar manufacturer Ultima has revealed its latest high-performance model, which is available with the latest Chevrolet V8 engine.

Dubbed RS, it’s the “most thorough and comprehensive revision of the road-legal Ultima supercar” in its 35-year history, according to the firm.

Ultima says it is the first volume car manufacturer in the world to have access to Chevrolet’s new LT5 V8 engine. The 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine makes about 800bhp in its standard fitment, but Ultima says it can be tuned up to 1,200bhp.

Those performance figures, coupled with a lightweight structure that features plenty of carbon fibre, results in a 0-60mph time of 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 250mph in the top engine configuration.

The RS is also available with lower-output, older versions of Chevrolet’s V8s.

Styling has been inspired by Group C motorsport, with new aerodynamic features that increase downforce, a redesigned canopy to reduce drag, and increased cooling for the powertrain.

The wheels are 19-inch forged alloys, wrapped in sticky Michelin tyres and housing larger AP Racing grooved brake discs with new six-pot callipers. Ultima claims the new brake system allows the car to slow from 100mph to zero in 3.3 seconds.

Inside, there are options to make this serious supercar more palatable for road use, such as air conditioning, an Alpine in-car entertainment system with Bluetooth, sat nav, and a choice of leather and Alcantara upholstery.

Richard Marlow, director of Ultima Sports, said: “We’re confident the new Ultima RS has the performance capability to wipe the floor with every road-going supercar on the planet.

“The RS is a modern interpretation of the Ultima supercar, utilising new technology and aero knowledge which cements the future of our marque.”

The Ultima RS will make its public debut in the supercar paddock at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 4-7.