Order books open for new Audi RS 5 Sportback

Audi has unveiled its new RS 5 Sportback, adding to its growing list of cars in the Audi Sport range.

Powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the RS 5 Sportback packs 444bhp and 600Nm of torque, enabling the car to go from 0-60mph in just 3.7 seconds. Flat out, it’ll crack 174mph if the raised top speed option is selected from the options list.

It’ll be launched initially in limited-edition ‘Audi Sport’ specification, which will be restricted to just 250 examples. It sees the Sportback finished with 20-inch alloy wheels and gloss black detailing on the grille surround – this finish is also applied to the window cappings and door mirror housings.

Of course, the RS 5 Sportback will be available in standard specifications too.

Inside, Nappa leather has been applied throughout, along with piano black inlays and a panoramic glass sunroof. It also features ‘super’ sports seats and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit information system.

As a result of the five-door, Sportback layout, the RS 5 is capable of offering 480 litres of boot space, and plenty of room for all five occupants. The boot space can be expanded to 1,300 litres by folding down the rear seats, too.

(Audi)

Available to order now, Audi says that first deliveries are expected to commence later this month. Prices start from £68,985. The normal RS 5 Coupe has also re-joined the line-up.