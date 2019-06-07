Lexus launches new car subscription service

Lexus has launched a subscription service that allows customers to pay a monthly fee for an all-inclusive ownership experience.

Dubbed Lexus One, the price includes full servicing, vehicle tax, comprehensive insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance.

It’s fully flexible, too, so customers can change cars whenever they like. Lexus suggests running an RC coupe over the summer or an RX SUV for family get-aways as an example – all that changes is the price, depending on the vehicle.

(Lexus)

The subscription, which starts at £619 for a Lexus CT, also provides access to a fuel card that cuts five pence off every litre of fuel at BP stations. Free weekly car washes are available at participating Lexus centres as well. There’s a monthly allowance of 1,000 miles, which can be carried over to consecutive months if it isn’t reached.

Lexus says customers should receive their car within three days of applying, with the only stipulations being that they are over 25 and hold a full UK driving licence. There is a one-off joining fee of £149.

Ewan Shepherd, director of Lexus in the UK, said: “Lexus One opens up exciting new opportunities for people to experience our vehicles.

“We are proud of our reputation for delivering amazing experiences and the highest standards of customer service, and we see Lexus One as another example of how we can introduce more people to the great range of vehicles we offer.”

Sign-ups are made via a website powered by Drover, which offers a similar subscription service for other manufacturers. Founded in 2015, it raised £5.5 million from investors including BP Ventures, Partech and Cherry Ventures.