James Bond to drive classic Aston Martin in new film

James Bond has been spied driving a classic Aston Martin in filming for the 25th movie in the famous franchise.

Actor Daniel Craig was seen behind the wheel of the 1985 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, which was last seen in the 1987 Bond film ‘The Living Daylights’. Shot in Norway on the famous Atlantic Ocean Road, the car wears the same number plate as the one used over 30 years ago.

This has led to fans speculating that the footage came from a flashback. However, modern Range Rovers were also spotted in the shots, while Bond fan site MI6 HQ points out that the franchise ‘canon’ was reset when Daniel Craig took over as the British spy in 2006’s Casino Royale. Therefore, the number plate could simply be a subtle nod to the old film.

It’s unclear whether the car seen in the clips is one of the original cars used for filming in 1987, or whether it will feature the same gadgets. These included retractable skis, spiked snow tyres, a self-destruct button and heat-seeking missiles.

Movie executives have not yet revealed the star car for the as-yet unnamed next Bond movie, though it is expected to be a modern Aston Martin. The likeliest candidates are the new DBS Superleggera or the Rapide-E, the firm’s first all-electric car.

The film will be Daniel Craig’s last as Bond. His co-stars include Rami Malek as the film’s main villain, Ralph Fiennes as M and Naomie Harris as Moneypenny.