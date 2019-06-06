New fuel pump labels aim to send out message about environment

New labelling on fuel pumps has been introduced across the UK to make drivers more aware of the impact their journeys have on the environment.

From today, the Department for Transport (DfT) has advised filling stations to display circular ‘E5’ and square ‘B7’ labels on petrol and diesel pumps respectively. E5 represents the amount of renewable ethanol in petrol – up to five per cent – while diesel, which contains up to seven per cent biodiesel, will be labelled B7.

#DidYouKnow renewable fuels are added to petrol and diesel to help reduce CO2 emissions? New labels at the pumps will make this clearer. Learn your new label to help you choose the right fuel every time! ⛽️ ✅ https://t.co/xSav8ejCUo #KnowYourFuel pic.twitter.com/PLBf994hQq — Dept for Transport (@transportgovuk) June 6, 2019

The renewable fuels are required to be mixed into petrol and diesel sold in the UK and are said to reduce overall CO2 emissions. The DfT says the labels aim to urge drivers ‘to think more carefully about the environmental impacts of their journeys’.

Transport minister Michael Ellis said: “Drivers should be aware of the environmental impact of their travel choices, and seeing this when they are buying fuel can help remind them why decarbonising transport is so important.

“Biofuels are a key way of achieving the emissions reductions the UK needs, and their use reduced CO2 emissions by 2.7 million tonnes last year alone – the equivalent of taking around 1.2 million cars off the road.

“Our new campaign will help drivers understand the role of biofuels, while also choosing the right fuel for their vehicle at home and abroad.”

The move follows the government’s Road to Zero strategy, which will culminate with the end of new petrol and diesel car sales in the UK by 2040.