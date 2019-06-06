New Audi A6 Allroad brings 4×4 abilities to executive estate

Audi has revealed the fourth generation of the A6 Allroad with an increased ride height, all-wheel drive and rugged body panels.

The original A6 debuted 20 years ago, and the new version will be known as the Audi A6 Allroad Quattro. It’s up to 45mm higher than the standard car. However, it gets adaptive air suspension as standard, which adjusts to the appropriate ride height based on the road speed and drive mode selected.

To assist its off-road credentials, the Allroad gets hill descent control and tilt angle assist, which displays the current degree of tilt on the infotainment screen when on particularly rough ground.

To protect the A6’s bodywork when driving off road, the Allroad has plastic cladding on the wheel arches and aluminium-look underbody protection at the front and back. There are optional aluminium and black styling packages that alter the look of these extra trim pieces, too.

Interior upgrades include Alcantara and leather sports seats, aluminium inlays and pedals, and illuminated sills.

There are three versions of the 3.0-litre diesel V6 engine to choose from. The power outputs range from 228bhp to 345bhp and are attached to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All three also use Audi’s mild-hybrid system, which has an electric motor to improve fuel economy.

The Audi A6 Allroad will go on sale in Germany this month starting at €61,500 (circa £55,000) before being made available to UK customers from August. Pricing is yet to be confirmed here.