Mercedes-AMG expands line-up with CLA 35 Shooting Brake

Mercedes-AMG has brought a more practical edge to its compact performance line-up with this — the CLA 35 Shooting Brake.

Taking the CLA Shooting Brake that was unveiled at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, AMG has fitted ’35’ running gear as already deployed in the A 35 saloon and hatch, plus the CLA 35 saloon.

That means a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder sits underneath the bonnet of the estate, sending 302bhp and 400Nm of torque to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. The result is a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds — matching that of its saloon equivalent — with a 155mph limited top speed possible.

In terms of efficiency, Mercedes-AMG says the CLA 35 Shooting Brake can return 38.2mpg while emitting up to 171g/km of CO2.

To help cope with this power, upgraded. brakes feature along with optional ‘AMG Ride Control’ adaptive dampers. There’s also the firm’s latest ‘Drive Select’ drive mode system, as debuted on the A35 hatch — bringing Basic, Slippery, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ programmes.

Hinting towards this heightened performance is a racier visual tweak to the car. New front and rear bumpers feature, along with a new grille, bolder side skirts and a large rear diffuser. New 18-inch alloy wheels are included too, with 19-inch variants optional.

The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake combines the speed and performance of a sporty coupé with everyday functionality thanks to its extended roof, large tailgate, and variable interior. [Csn: 7.5-7.4 l/100 km | CO2: 171-168 g/km] pic.twitter.com/58597O5Jo2 — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) June 4, 2019

Inside the car, Nappa leather sports seats feature up front while an AMG-branded steering wheel is thrown into the package. Aluminium pedals are included for a sportier feel, while Mercedes’s MBUX infotainment system takes centre stage.

No word yet on pricing or a UK arrival date for the new Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake, though.