BMW reveals 616bhp M8 Competition coupe and convertible

BMW has revealed its most powerful road cars ever in the form of the M8 Competition coupe and convertible.

Power comes from an upgraded version of the 4.4-litre V8 already used in the M850i. In the M8 Competition it makes 617bhp and 750Nm of torque fed through an eight-speed automatic transmission. A non-Competition version is also available with 591bhp.

In Competition trim, BMW quotes a 0-60mph time of 3.0 seconds for the coupe and 3.1 for the convertible, with a top speed limited to 155mph. An option to remove the limiter raises that figure to 190mph.

BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system has been adapted to give the driver more say in how power is distributed to the wheels. In 4WD mode power is rear-biased but still quite evenly distributed, while 4WD Sport increases the bias of power sent to the rear wheels. Meanwhile, 2WD mode makes the car exclusively rear-wheel-drive.

The German manufacturer says the chassis of its luxury GT has been retuned with track use in mind, highlighted by the previously announced adjustable brake bias. It uses technology adapted from the M8 GTE race car and was tested at various race circuits including the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Upgrades have also been made to the suspension and damping, and new and improved braces have been fitted to improve rigidity.

On the outside the M8 stands out thanks to larger air intakes in the front bumper, flared front wheel arches and various aerodynamic body parts, as well as an optional carbon-fibre package.

Inside, there’s an M-specific cabin with leather upholstery, a new button to make set-up changes, a head-up display, and satellite navigation.

All variants of M8 are now available to order, with prices starting at £123,435. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in October.