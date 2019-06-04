Vauxhall offers £4,000 in savings to scrap your car

Vauxhall is reviving the scrappage scheme this month with a new offer to customers that guarantees £4,000 off a new car.

Buyers trading in a vehicle that’s at least seven years old and has been registered in their name for a minimum of 90 days can take advantage of this fresh deal, which runs until June 30th, allowing a discount on an Astra, Crossland X, Grandland X, Mokka X or Viva Rocks.

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall is keen to stress ‘at least’ £4,000 will be offered for cars destined for the scrapper, suggesting there’s more money to be saved too.

The firm isn’t excluding buyers with newer vehicles, though. A minimum of £3,000 in savings is being offered on top of the value of the car being traded in for cars that don’t qualify for the scrappage scheme.

Further still, Vauxhall has dropped the price of items in its accessories catalogue by 20 per cent for this month only.

(Vauxhall)

Stephanie Howson, Vauxhall’s retail sales director, said: “There really isn’t anything quite like driving off the forecourt in a brand-new car for the first time, and thanks to our exciting Trade Up event, motorists will be able to share in that feeling.

“People often assume they can’t afford to buy a brand-new car, but that’s simply not the case. We would like to encourage anyone considering upgrading their vehicle to visit their nearest Vauxhall retailer and take advantage of this fantastic offer.”